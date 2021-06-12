Ghana elected to UN Security Council

Share this with more people!

The General Assembly of the United Nations on Friday elected Ghana to serve a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council for the period January 2022 to December 2023.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the Ghana News Agency said Ghana secured 185 votes out of 190 votes cast.

It said with this, Ghana secured the highest votes among the four other countries elected.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, cast Ghana’s vote.

The statement noted that Ghana congratulated Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Albania and Gabon for their respective successful election and look forward to working closely with all the new members of the Council when her tenure commences in January 2022.

It said the endorsement of the African Union and the ECOWAS was deeply appreciated.

“With situations in Africa dominating the agenda of the Security Council, we vow to work assiduously to assist in addressing the conflicts on the continent and sustain the peace the people of Africa need,” it said.

“As is well known, issues on Africa constitute 70 percent of the Security Council’s agenda.”

Ghana also thanks all other Member States for their confidence in Ghana’s candidacy. The broad support for Ghana confirms the trust Member States have in our membership of the Council and Ghana’s capacity to help address the challenges confronting our world today, including violent extremism, terrorism, malicious cyber threats, illicit trafficking of arms, climate change, etc.

It said the effective leadership being demonstrated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, provided synergy for Ghana’s membership of the Security Council, particularly in addressing the conflict situations in some parts of the West Africa region and the Sahel.

The statement said Ghana would bring to bear on the work of the Council her experience in conflict mediation, prevention and reconstruction.

It said Ghana would also use her tenure on the Security Council to seek for a stronger and deeper collaboration and cooperation between the United Nations and regional bodies in a manner that enhances complementarity and ensures effectiveness of coordinated action.

It said as indicated during Ghana’s campaign, its tenure on the Council would focus on Enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Inclusive Development.

It said some of Ghana’s priorities would include commitment to placing the critical agenda of conflict prevention, post-conflict reconstruction and multilateralism at the heart of UN peace and

security agenda.

The statement said others were promotion of Human Rights, sustainable development, peace and security in advancing the work of the Security Council, especially at a time when the United Nations was mobilising all Member States towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocacy for the implementation of the actions recommended by the High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations, such as improved strategic planning, better force generation, enhanced safety and security and strengthened efforts to combat sexual exploitation and abuse.

Strengthening partnerships between the United Nations and continental and regional organizations such as the African Union and ECOWAS in conflict prevention, peacekeeping operations and special political missions.

And addressing conflicts caused by environmental factors such as land degradation, desertification, drought and climate change.

It said Ghana stood ready to be an active and instrumental member of the Council for the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Once again, Ghana is grateful to the African Union and ECOWAS for endorsing our candidacy and to all Member States of the United Nations for giving us the opportunity to collaborate with them and be a voice for Africa on the Council,” it said.

Source: GNA