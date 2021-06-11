Testing for COVID-19 at KIA yields more than $17m, Ghana receives $1m – Minister

The COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport has yielded more than $17million ($17,359,500) between September and December 2020, the Minister for Transport Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah has announced.

He said per the contract the Frontier Healthcare Services Limited was to retain more than $16million ($16,202,200) for its services, while the Ghana Airport Company Limited received $1,157,300 as royalties.

Mr Ofori-Asiamah disclosed this when he appeared before Parliament to respond to an urgent question filed by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

The question sought to know how much had accrued from the contract between Ghana Airport Company and Frontiers Healthcare Services for the COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.

It was also to know the breakdown of the distribution/utilization of the said amount to the respective contracting parties.

Mr Ofori-Asiamah explained that per the agreement, the cost of testing a passenger was $150.

He said out of this amount, $140 was retained by Frontier Healthcare Services Limited as the service provider, while $10 was paid to the Ghana Airports Company Limited as royalty.

Mr Ofori-Asiamah also noted that the contract between the Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Frontier Healthcare Services Limited for the conduct of COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport started on September 1, 2020.

He said the testing was to curtail the importation of the coronavirus into the country through the Kotoka International Airport, the foremost entry point for air passengers from various countries.

He said the strategy was to test and isolate infected persons for treatment at various designated health facilities and isolation centres.

Mr Ofori-Asiamah said during the period 117,187 persons came through the Kotoka International Airport.

He said out of this number 115,730 passengers paid for the testing regime, while 1,457 passengers, consisting of children between the ages of five and 12, were exempted from the payment of the testing fees.

Information from the Ghana Airport Company indicates that a total of 704 persons tested positive for the virus between September 1 and December 31, 2020, while 116,483 persons tested negative.

Source: GNA