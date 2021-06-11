Teenager jailed 10 years for robbery

Share this with more people!

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old unemployed to 10 years imprisonment for robbing a student at Anyinamso in the Atwima Mponua District.

Emmanuel Kyeremeh pleaded guilty and was convicted on his plea.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that complainant, Priscilla Asare Nyamekye, was a resident of Anyinamso number two.

He said on June 6, this year, the complainant, who was returning home after running some errands for her mother, was attacked by the convict.

Kyeremeh forcibly snatched Nyamekye’s mobile phone and cash of GHC 160.00.

The prosecutor said the convict bolted with the money and the phone valued at GHC300.00.

He explained that a witness, who saw the attack on the complainant, later in the evening spotted the convict boarding a bus to Kenkyiren, a nearby community and raised an alarm, leading to the convict’s arrest.

He was taken to the Nkawie Police Station where he admitted the offence in his caution statement and was charged after investigation.

Source: GNA