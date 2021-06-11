NDC 29th Anniversary: Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo calls for Party unity

Share this with more people!

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for unity as the Party marked its 29th Anniversary Celebration.

He said everyone in the NDC needed to work together to overcome challenges to enable the Party to win the 2024 general election.

“The figure should be handsome; the margin in Parliament should be beyond doubt, such that we will all celebrate and say that NDC has come, development has come, progress has come…”

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo made the appeal on Thursday at the NDC’s 29th Anniversary Flagraising Ceremony and Photo Exhibition in Accra.

He paid tribute to the founding fathers and mothers of the Party for their pioneering role in the establishment and building of the NDC.

Among the tall list of men and women Mr Ofosu-Ampofo cited was the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the NDC’s Founder.

“We, therefore, want to use this occasion to celebrate our founding fathers, especially the founder of the Party, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for the towering and pioneering role that he played in firmly establishing the NDC Party, which has grown from strength to strength, which continues to be the only political party that provides hope for the people of Ghana,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said.

“……So, as we celebrate our 29th Anniversary Celebration, we have a lot to celebrate and we have a lot to thank the good Lord for how far he has brought us.

“This is the time for us to put our acts together. To build unity of purpose and to work as one people with a common destiny.”

He noted that the Party must pursue its agenda of rescuing Ghana, saying “this is because the Ghana that we wanted to rescue in 2020, it is getting worse by the day.

“And so, the clarion call for us to put our shoulders to the wheel and work hard to rescue this country is more urgent than ever.”

The Chairman commended all structures of the Party, from the branch, to the constituency, to the region, to the national executives, the cadres and all progressives, the youth and the women who had contributed to making the Party great.

He urged Party members to work harder to prove their detractors wrong by convincingly winning the 2024 general election.

He noted that the NDC had not done badly at all as a political party and that the Party had a lot to showcase for over the past 29 years.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo cited a number of projects and socio interventions that the NDC executed when it was in Government such as the creation of the GETFund and the eradication of guinea worm in the country.

Others include the construction of regional hospitals, the expansion of the Ridge Hospital, the building of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, and the conversion of the nation’s Polytechnics into Technical Universities.

Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, General Secretary, NDC, who gave the historical overview of the Party, noted that the NDC emerged from the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military regime of President Rawlings, which govern the country from December 31st, 1981 to January 6th, 1993.

He said upon the decision of the PNDC Government to return the country to a Constitutional role, a Consultative National Assembly was formed, which consisted of ordinary Ghanaians to draft the 1992 Constitution, which was subsequently overwhelmingly approved in a national referendum.

He said, as a result, the NDC was formed out of the PNDC to participate in the 1992 general election with President Rawlings as its flagbearer, who eventually won the Presidential election.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the NDC in the 2020 general election, paid tribute to the founding fathers and mothers of the Party.

She urged politicians to put aside negative propaganda that does not bring anything helpful to anybody.

Source: GNA