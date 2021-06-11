Akufo-Addo names 19-member cabinet  

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named a 19-member Cabinet for his second term in office, with Finance Minister Ken Ofori–Atta being the first on the list.

This was made known in a letter to Parliament, read by Speaker Alban Bagbin, to the Plenary on Thursday in Accra.

The members are Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence; Mr Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister; Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Godfred Yeboah Dame, Atteorny General and Minister of Justice; and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Food and Agriculture Minister.

The others are Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mr Daniel Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and Mr Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

The rest are Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, Railways Development Minister; Mr Ignatius Baafour Awuah, Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Awal Mohamed, Tourism Minister, and Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, Works and Housing Minister.

Speaker Bagbin observed that the list Cabinet members, released by the President, is consistent with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

The Cabinet of Ghana is the Executive Branch of the Government. The members are appointed by the President and report to the President.

The Cabinet is constituted in conformity with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, which enjoins the President to have a Cabinet of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers.

The cabinet consists of the President and the Vice President, aside the Ministers of state, and it shall assist the President in the determination of the general policies of the Government.

Source: GNA