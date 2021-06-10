Suspected robbers shoot 26-year-old man to death

Share this with more people!

Some suspected armed robbers have shot Mr. Kwame Abeiku, a 26-year-old sand mining operator to death at Gomoa Manso, a suburb of Agona Swedru.

Abeiku, who was allegedly shot by the only lady among the gang of robbers, was found with a deep gunshot wounds on the right side of his chin.

Confirming this to the Ghana News Agency, the Regional Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sgt. Isaac Evans Ettie, said the victim was shot in his right chin by a woman among an armed robbery gang.

On the details of the case, he said around 20:00 hours on Monday, June 7, the Police was informed of an armed robbery attack on sand miners at Gomoa Manso.

A team allegedly proceeded to the scene and found the deceased behind the steering wheel of the pay-loader machine soaked in blood.

He said enquiries at the scene indicated that, the deceased, Abeiku was the operator of the wheel loader machine, working at Gomoa Manso Sand mining site.

About 1800 hours, the deceased who was allegedly returning the machine to Gomoa Manso together with other occupants, were attacked and shot by three armed men and a lady with a short barrel gun.

The operator died instantly and they were robbed of some amount of money and the robbers escaped through the bush.

Other victims, Emmanuel Asare, aged 55, and Charles Aidoo, aged 20, who sustained minor injuries are currently on admission at Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital receiving treatment, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Source: GNA