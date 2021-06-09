Alleged LGBTQI group denied bail, remanded into prison custody 

Share this with more people!

A Ho Circuit Court has denied a bail application filed by 21 persons alleged to be members of the LGBTQI community.

The court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor, who indicated to give the bail application a ‘careful thought” on the last adjourned date has denied the application and remanded the suspects into prison custody.

He said since the bail application was denied to the suspects by the High Court, the Circuit Court cannot grant the submission.

They are to reappear on June 16, 2021, for their pleas to be taken.

Counsel for the accused earlier filed a bail application at a Ho High Court, and there, the prosecution prayed the Court to deny the bail to enable them to conclude their investigations.

The High Court refused the bail and the accused persons proceeded to the Circuit Court with a new bail application, which has been denied.

The accused persons were arrested on May 20, 2021, at a conference in Ho, and were subsequently arraigned before a Ho Circuit Court.

The accused persons, who included 16 females and five males, were seen weeping at the court premises after the ruling.

Source: GNA