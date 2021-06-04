Brent Nartey is new Engen Ghana MD

Share this with more people!

Mocoh Ghana Limited has announced Mr Brent Nartey Energy Expert as the new Managing Director of Engen Ghana Limited, effective June 3, 2021.

Mr Nartey takes over from Mr Henry Akwaboah, who was Engen’s Managing Director in Ghana for over 10 years, and also Chairman of Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

According to a brief profile copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, the new MD of Engen Ghana is an experienced and consummate oil and energy professional with considerable experience in the petroleum downstream industry in the country spanning 16 years.

He began his career in 2005 with Engen Ghana after completing his national service with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust. During his seven-year relations with Engen, he acquired a wealth of skills and experience in the oil industry and held various Management positions including; the Supply and Distribution Manager, Acting Retail Manager and Finance Manager.

Mr Nartey is credited with leading the introduction of Engen’s Dynamic fuels into the Ghanaian market.

He also had a stint with the International Business Division of Engen Petroleum Limited, South Africa as a Business process improvement project Manager overseeing BPI projects in Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Ghana and was nominated for the International Business Division Supporter of the year by Engen Petroleum in March 2012.

In August 2012, he joined Tel Energy Limited as the Business and Finance Manager where he was responsible for the development and implementation of corporate strategy and the overall financial management of the company.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana, a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Leicester and a Master’s degree in Management information systems (MIS) from the Henley Business School, University of Reading.

He is a chartered Accountant and is a Business Analyst certified by the BCS Chartered Institute for IT.

Until his appointment, he was the Acting Managing Director at Tel Energy Limited.

Meanwhile Mr Michael Hacking Chief Executive Officer of Mocoh International said: “We are delighted to welcome the new MD back onto the Mocoh leadership team, and look forward to growing and developing our downstream activities in Ghana together.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Akwaboah for his enthusiasm and dedication to Engen Ghana and Mocoh over the last few years, and in particular for the instrumental role he played when Mocoh acquired Engen Ghana in 2019.

Mr Nartey also told the GNA that: “I look forward to growing the downstream business in Ghana and to developing the Mocoh brand to become one that our customers love and trust. Underpinning our stakeholder engagement is our commitment and ability to giving back to the local communities where we live and operate.”

Mr Kwame Kessie, Managing Director of Mocoh Ghana explained that on March 1st, 2019, Mocoh Ghana Limited completed a transaction with Engen Holdings Limited to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Engen Ghana Limited.

He said Mocoh Ghana is an affiliate of Reston Energy, a Ghanaian petroleum company. The Mocoh Group, headquartered in Geneva Switzerland, has been operating in Africa for 21 years and is involved in the trading, logistics and the distribution of petroleum products in the continent.

Mr Kessie said Mocoh Ghana had been active in Ghana for some years as a strong supply and trading partner to the public and private sector.

“In line with government of Ghana’s vision to increase local content in the petroleum sector, Mocoh Ghana is an indigenous company with the majority of the equity held by Ghanaians.

“Our ambition is to build capacity and equip Ghanaians with the international skills required to compete at all levels. We aim to run a first-class Oil Marketing Company, owned and operated by Ghanaians, to provide value to our customers in every part of the country”.

Source: GNA