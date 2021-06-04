Amaliba’s withdrawal application to be heard on June 8

Share this with more people!

The Cape Coast High Court has adjourned the suit against James Gyekye Quayson, the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament’s (MP) to Tuesday, June 8, because the Court was yet to serve first Respondent with a motion filed by his Counsel, Mr Abraham Amaliba to withdraw his services.

The Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye adjourned sitting to allow the respondent to take further steps to secure another lawyer to represent him.

Mr. Amaliba’s application to withdraw from the case was based on the argument that he found a comment the presiding judge passed during the process to be prejudicial and that he thought the Judge had already predetermined the trial.

Briefing the press after the adjournment, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) denied that Mr. Amabila was running from the case but that he believed the Judge would not be fair in his judgement.

He said the case was adjourned because the Court was obliged to serve the first respondent for him to take the necessary actions and secure another counsel for the case to proceed.

“The first respondent has not been served for him to take steps to secure a lawyer to represent him in the case” he emphasized.

Mr. Gyamfi, said Mr. Quayson had already petitioned the Chief Justice to intervene in the case for the presiding judge to recuse himself for a fair judgment at the end of the case.

The Presiding Judge had already ruled over the application by Mr. Quayson’s legal team to recuse himself from the case adding that unless a higher jurisdiction or the Chief Justice orders so he would continue proceedings.

Mr. Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the approach of the legal team of Mr. Quayson to seek adjournment was just an attempt to delay the trial.

He said their actions could not be perpetual and no matter what happened, there would be a day of judgment.

“I was surprised when I heard Sammy Gyamfi’s comments that the judge had passed comments that were prejudicial”, Mr Takyi Mensah, added.

Also present at the court were, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC and sympathizers from both parties.

Source: GNA