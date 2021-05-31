World population to hit 10 billion people by 2057

Share this with more people!

Global population is expected to hit 10.04 billion by 2057 according to data by the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division.

The figure represents a growth of 27.57 per cent from the current world population of 7.87 billion. However, the annual growth rate is expected to slow from 1.03 per cent as of 2021 to 0.4 per cent in 2057.

The driving factors behind the projected population growth has been attributed to improved living standards and healthcare in most countries. Life expectancy is increasing, resulting in a large ageing population and a reduced mortality rate, the report said.

As of 2020, China and India accounted for 36.2 per cent of the world population. China’s population stood at 1.43 billion, while India had 1.38 billion people. The United States comes third with 331 million people, representing 4.2 per cent of the global population, it indicated.

The report further noted that, the growth, however, poses concerns for most governments on managing the economy amid a surging population and highlights some of the concerns related to population growth.

It says: “As the population grows, there are concerns regarding its impact on the global economy. Notably, in the past, analysts have warned that high birth rates and rapid population growth, especially in developing countries, would divert scarce capital away from savings and investment, thereby stalling economic development.”

Environmental matters are also likely to impact the population growth, and the reports note that: “the climate agenda is the center of attention for the coming decades and might impact population growth. Amid concerns of global warming, there is a general view that the growth rate might stall due to impacts on the ageing group.”

Although the world’s population is expected to grow, the growth rate will vary based on various factors across various regions. While some developed countries have witnessed reduced growth due to sustained low levels of fertility; some developing countries have recorded persistent high child and maternal mortality, violence, conflict, and the continuing impact of diseases, the report said.

By Theodora Aidoo