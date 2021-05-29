Okyehene calls for suspension of mining in Ghana

Okyehene Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Payin has called for the suspension of mining in the country for one year, to review the legal regime governing the sector.

He also called for the decoupling of the Minerals Commission from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the Commission to have the free hand to operate.

The Okyehene made the call when the Sector Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday.

The visit formed part of the Minister’s two-day tour of the Eastern Region.

According to Osagyefo Amoatia, it was important for the government to adequately resource the Minerals Commission, to effectively carry out its mandate.

Touching on remuneration of mine workers, Okyehene noted that the disparity between the Ghanaian mine worker and other miners in other jurisdictions was too wide and must be looked at critically.

On his part, Mr Jinapor said, all the issues and concerns raised by the Okyehene had been noted for further deliberations and consideration.

Source: GNA