Two accused of stealing blood at Korle-bu granted GH¢20,000 bail

Share this with more people!

Two persons accused of stealing several pints of blood at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra have been put before the Adjabeng District Court.

Kwabena Adu Twum and Wilfred Tortsie, charged with conspiracy and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Nana Adwoa Serwa Adonteng admitted the accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties each after their lawyer had argued out for bail.

The Court further ordered the accused persons to report every Wednesday to the Police.

The matter has been adjourned to July 12.

Meanwhile, the police have informed the court that efforts were underway to pursue additional leads on the matter.

On May 22, this year, two persons were arrested by security officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for stealing blood. The suspects were picked at the surgical ward while they attempted to steal “several” pints of blood.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the hospital, said on Saturday, May 22, this year,

“The activities of the group came to the attention of the security in a tip-off. They then mounted surveillance that eventually led to the arrest of the suspects this morning around 2 am”, the statement explained.

The hospital said the arrest was done through a special operation.

It urged staff of the facility to be vigilant about their environment while on duty.

Source: GNA