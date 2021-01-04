EP Church, Ghana, inducts its new Moderator next Sunday

The Reverend Doctor Lieutenant-Colonel (Retired) Bliss Divine Agbeko, 57, will on Sunday, 10th January, 2021, be inducted into Office as the third Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana.

The event will take place at the Dela Cathedral of the Church at Ho Kpodzi.

Reverend Emmanuel Koblah Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said he would take over from Rev. Elisha Emmanuel Attu for a six-year term.

He said Rev. Attu acted as the Moderator from October to December last year when Right Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi passed away on 10th October, last year before his six-year term ended on 31st December, 2020.

Rt. Rev. Lt.-Col. Agbeko was elected at the ninth General Assembly of the Church last year in Ho where he secured 126 out of 170 votes cast.

He first served the Church as a farm labourer in 1983 and was ordained as a Minister of the Church on 22nd August, 1992.

From 2016 to 2018, he was the Deputy Director of Religious Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces and currently the District Pastor of the Accra New Town branch of the Church.

In addition to holding numerous leadership positions within civilian and military ecumenical domain, the Moderator-elect had also availed himself to serve the Church abroad.

He was a product of a number of Universities and advanced institutions including the University of Ghana and the Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, South Carolina, USA where he earned his Doctorate Degree in Ministry.

Rev. Dr. Lt.-Col. Agbeko is a motivational speaker and has four books to his credit.

He is married with four children.

Source: GNA