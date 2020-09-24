World Bank approves $125m IDA funding for water and sanitation improvement in Ghana

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors two days ago, September 22, 2020 approved an amount of $125 million for Ghana from the International Development Association.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the Bank says it is additional financing support for the Ghana government to provide improved water and sanitation services to about 550,000 in low income urban communities of the Greater Accra Metropolitan and the Greater Kumasi Areas.

According to the release, the additional financing to the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project will also help strengthen the management of environmental sanitation services in the two areas.

It will provide water, sanitation and hygiene facilities to schools and healthcare facilities and promote handwashing. Households benefiting from toilets and/or water connections will benefit from handwashing facilities and relevant handwashing training, it added.