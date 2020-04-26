UN sets up Africa Knowledge Hub to fight COVID19

Share this with more people!

The United Nations has set up the Africa Knowledge Hub to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc in countries around the world and disrupting economies.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) says the UN is responding to the global pandemic which has affected nearly three million people and killed more than 200,000 in terms of preparedness, response and provision of updates on the COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

The African Knowledge Hub for COVID-19 is a One-Stop-Shop for information and knowledge resources on the pandemic in Africa on strategies and responses by the regional UN Development System and Development Partners to support African governments to strengthen capacities to effectively respond to the pandemic. The translation of collective UN knowledge into strategic action can guide the efforts of all national and international partners to support national governments, the release added.

It noted that the portal will facilitate the regional UN Development System’s (UNDS) efforts to identify, select, organize, disseminate and transfer important information, knowledge and expertise that are existing in the region.

“This will facilitate quick response to specific national member states requests in support of Agenda 2030 and 2063, as well as enhance collaboration amongst the regional UNDS in knowledge management,” the release said.

It noted further that the Hub will focus on developing and providing knowledge services from the wider UN system using intelligent clustering and contextualization by leveraging both human and intelligent machine processes. In addition, the Hub will also provide an interactive platform for collaboration, consultation and networking on important issues for the development agenda on the continent, it said.