NMC inaugurates 10-member Board for GBC

The National Media Commission (NMC) on Wednesday inaugurated a 10-member Board of Directors for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Accra.

The Board chaired by Professor Emmanuel Adow-Obeng also includes; Mrs Efua Ghartey, Mr Henry Kanor, Dr. Sarah Dzane, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, Samuel A.Y. Debrah, Dr. Charles Kwening, Forson Osei Bonsu, Yaw Obeng Owusu, and Prof Amin Alhassan.

Inaugurating the Board, Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, NMC Chairman said the Commission was expecting to see GBC as a public broadcaster with public service mission to run on sound management principles by competent staff.

He charged the staff to give each member of the board the needed respect to implement their vision in an efficient and effective manner.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh urged GBC staff to work in peace and harmony with the Board to give it a positive image; “The board members are here to serve the interest of the nation and it is prudent for staff to accord them the maximum support for them to succeed”.

The NMC Chairman urged the Corporation to continue to be the pacesetter and the pivot around which sound electronic broadcasting revolved in the country.

He urged the board to be resolute and discharge their responsibilities according to the dictates of the law.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh said the Commission would not interfere with the work of the board, but would intervened on issues of interest in line with their mandate.

In his acceptance speech, Prof Obeng expressed gratitude to the Commission for the confidence and honour reposed in them to serve the interest of the nation.

He pledged their commitment to provide strategic direction to the management of the Corporation that reflected national interest.

Prof Obeng said the board would work hard to promote more means of generating income for the Corporation and also ensure proper utilisation of the company’s funds.

Source: GNA