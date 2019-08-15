Government to recruit 4,500 police personnel to boost internal security – President

The government plans to recruit about 4,500 police personnel this year, to boost up internal security, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

He said a good internal security network would foster peace among the people and empower them to freely go about their daily duties without fear.

The President said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Bawku traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugragoe Azoka II, during a two day tour of the Upper East Region to interact with the Chiefs and people.

He said security at Ghana’s border to Burkina Faso, is vital and government is focused on deploying more military personnel to the borders since there is unrest in some parts of that country.

“Government would continue to equip the Ghana Police Service with adequate security logistics to enable it perform as expected for the maintenance of law and order in the country,” he said.

He called on the people of Bawku and its environs to give the Ghana Armed Forces the needed cooperation to enable them provide adequate security in the area.

Naba Azoka commended government for its relentless efforts at maintaining law and order, which had sustained the peace being enjoyed in the area, saying, the chiefs and people of the Bawku traditional area would continue to support the activities of the security agencies operating in the area.

“We are determined not to allow the disaster of physical conflict revisit us, the prevailing peace has enabled all of us in Kusaug to go about our normal businesses without hindrance and therefore, we need your continuous assistance to finalise the traditional peace process”, he added.

At Pusiga, the Pusiga Naba, Ibrahim Aguri IV, the Divisional Chief of the area lamented on the frequent misunderstanding between his community and some communities in neighbouring Togo on demarcation of border lines.

Naba Aguri explained that there had always been problems between the Ghanaian communities and the Togo communities on land encroachment and that had not augured well for the development of both countries in terms of their bilateral relations.

The Chief called for swift intervention by government on the matter so that there could be peace in the area.

Source: GNA