President Akufo-Addo directs Apeatu to proceed on leave, appoints Oppong-Boanuh as acting IGP

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has given directives to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on leave with immediate effect, and he appoints James Oppong-Boanuh as the acting IGP.

The notices were contained in a letter signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, dated July 22, 2019.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday 22nd July 2019, directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave, with immediate effect, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police service on Wednesday 14th August, 2019”.

Mr Asante-Apeatu who was given a two-year extension of service as IGP in August 2017, was the Director-General, Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service prior to his appointment as IGP.

The forensic specialist succeeded Mr. John Kudalor following Mr. Kudalor’s retirement from the Service in February 2017.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu was deputized by Mr. Oppong-Boanuh on September 25, 2018, until his new appoint as IGP.

The Commissioner of Police was granted a one-year contract service by the President as Deputy Director-General of the Police effective October 8, 2018, to October 7, 2019. Prior to his appointment as the deputy IGP and now acting IGP, Oppong-Boanuh was the Director-General/Administration of the Ghana Police Service. He will be acting IGP until a substantive one is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

Asabea Akonor