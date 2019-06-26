NPP guiding Ghana to the path of posterity – Majority Leader of Parliament

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, has given a positive outlook about the socio-economic performance of the nation under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration, saying, the government is on course to deliver on its promises.

The economy, he noted, had been projected by economists and financial experts to grow by 7.3 per cent in 2019, adding that after two years of sluggish growth from 2014-2016, real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth also reached 6.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who was launching a ‘Welfare Fund’ at Suame in the Ashanti Region, a programme initiated by the Suame Constituency of the NPP, said by dint of hard work, the country’s inflation rate had been reduced to about nine (9) per cent.

The fiscal account deficit, he noted, improved marginally from 5.9 per cent in 2017 to an estimated 5.7 per cent in 2018, while the average lending interest rates also declined by 4.71 per cent to 16.23 per cent in September 2018.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame, said the NPP administration believed in promoting pro-poor socio-economic policies in order to better the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

For that reason, it was the duty of the party, to rally behind the government for the successful implementation of on-going development programmes.

He advised, they explain to the masses, the policies of the government to help keep the citizens informed on the direction being towed by the nation.

Dr. John Osei Bobie-Boahin, the Suame Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Municipal Assembly over the last two years, has been investing in the economic growth of the area.

He cited agricultural, industrial and business development for the benefit of the people, saying at the top of his agenda, is to promote good governance at the grassroots.

He entreated the NPP members to stay united and avoid acts that had the tendency to draw the party back on its development track.

Mr. Bright Osei Agyemang, the Suame Constituency NPP Chairman, advised the people to contribute meaningfully towards the party’s fund, to help the party build a strong financial base.

Source: GNA