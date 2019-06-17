Achievements of graduates must impact society -Professor

Professor Kwaku Obosu-Mensah, a Professor of Sociology at the Lorain County Community College, USA has called on graduates to let their educational achievements impact lives of people in society.

He said this was because their achievements were meaningless, if their impact on society were not felt.

Professor Obosu-Mensah said this when he addressed graduating students at the 12th congregation of the St. Francis College of Education (FRANCO) in Hohoe, in the Volta Region.

He asked them to start addressing issues and problems in society like instant justice, especially lynching and charged them to engage their pupils and students on the dangers and effects on society.

The occasion was on the theme, “Essential Elements of Quality Teacher Education in Ghana: The role of Stakeholders.”

Mr. Raphael Kodzo Kwashie, the Principal of the college said improvement in academic performance and discipline among students were as a result of sacrifices and hard work of staff and management of the college.

He said this year’s congregation recorded the highest number of first-class students, including female students, for the first time in the history of the college.

Through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), the school’s leadership was able to extend the fence wall project of the college by 310 metres, acquired burglar proof for the auditorium and converted lecture halls into departmental offices for heads of departments of the college among others.

He said due to inadequate funds, the college engaged students to do grounds work instead of hiring labourers.

Mr. Kwashie called on stakeholders and the alumni groups of the college for support in the construction of a sick bay or clinic to address the immediate health needs of students.

A total 448 students received certificates in Diploma in Basic Education with Mr.Obed Odoom adjudged the overall best graduating student.

Source: GNA