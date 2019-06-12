President Akufo-Addo giving Guyana’s highest state award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Tuesday honoured with Guyana’s highest national award- The Order of Excellence of Guyana.

The award was conferred on him at a state luncheon held in his honour by the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, David Arthur Granger, in the Guyanese capital Georgetown.

President Akufo-Addo is on a five Caribbean nation working visit from June 11, 2019 to June 16, 2019 as part of efforts promoting the “Year of Return”.

A citation accompanying the award read by President Granger, stated that Guyana was conferring the honour on President Akufo-Addo “for his dedication and commitment to the Commonwealth, the African Union, ECOWAS, and for his unflinching support for the rights of developing states.”

The Guyanese leader stated “President Akufo-Addo is recognised for his invaluable exertions in promoting economic security and stability on the continent of Africa, his steadfast dedication to regionalism, and tireless efforts to promote the interests of developing states.”

He said that developing nations looked up to President Akufo-Addo’s continued leadership and stewardship in the protection of their gains, and in securing their future.

“I congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his investiture, and thank him for his stewardship in his own country, and his leadership in the developing world, and, particularly, in the interests of the small nations of Africa, Asia and the Caribbean,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo, as part of the day’s visit to the Caribbean nation, held bilateral discussions with his Guyanese counterpart.

He also laid a wreath at the 1763 Monument built to commemorate the ‘Great Rebellion” of 1763, that occurred on plantation Magdelenenburg in Berbice, Region 6. The plantation was located on the Upper Canje River, and was owned by one Madam Vernesobre.

On February 23, 1763, the uprising, that is considered the first true attempt by slaves to fight for their freedom in an organised fashion, started.

During the revolt, a household slave named ‘Cuffy’, also spelt ‘Kofi’, from plantation Lilienburg, quickly assumed a leading role in the rebellion, and organised a number of riots against plantations owners. The uprising lasted for more than a year before the Dutch were able to overcome the slaves.

Today, ‘Cuffy’ is a national hero in Guyana. The anniversary of the Cuffy slave rebellion, 23 February, has been Republic Day in Guyana since 1970.

The President Visit to the Caribbean would take him to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica.

Source: GNA