Muslims urged to remain committed to Islam – Dr Bonsu

Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission has called on Muslims to remain committed to the cause of Islam by showing much concern to the development and well-being of society.

He said “let’s focus on the establishment of educational institutions to complement governments efforts in the provision of educational infrastructure, to enable more children have access to quality education at all levels, as well as create jobs to empower the youth to get gainful employment to enable them contribute their quota to society.”

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, Dr

Bonsu congratulated Muslims for a successful Ramadan and wished them happy Eidul-Fitr celebrations, praying Allah accept all prayers and granted them the best in this world and the hereafter.

He said Ramadan has been and always been a great month filled with high spirituality, love, goodness, charitable acts, piety, more prayers and lots of kindness. This exercise was meant to remind Muslims of their duties to Almighty God and mankind, as they emulated the generous and pious, peaceful and decent character of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said, “as we leave the month of Ramadan, I would urge all Muslims to try and maintain their new state of being by constantly getting closer to Allah through devotion to prayers and frequent reading of the Holy Quran.”

Dr Bonsu said Eidul-Fitr is a joyous occasion especially coming after the 30 days of fasting and prayers in the month of Ramadan. As expected, Muslims all over the world are celebrating this momentous occasion.

He appealed to Muslims to use the occasion to show more love to the poor and needy, neighbours and loved ones by sharing whatever goodies they have with them in order to gain the pleasure of Allah.

He entreated the Youth to celebrate the occasion humbly and solemnly with the fear of Allah. They should try as much as possible to respect the laws of the country and desist from any acts of lawlessness while celebrating the Eid

He also urged all to encourage religious freedom, saying they appreciated the Peace and tranquility among Muslims and Christians and all other faiths, and prayed to Allah to continue showing love to each other and always live peacefully.

Dr Bonsu prayed for the country, asking Allah to give the leaders wisdom to steer the affairs of the country and also guide them to the right path.

“May Allah grant the people of Ghana sustenance; good health filled with good deeds and prosperity and save the nation from all kinds of calamities. We pray for peace in troubled parts of the world where people especially women and children are being tortured, starved and suffer all sorts of hardships as a result of war and terrorism.”

Source: GNA