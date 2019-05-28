Ofosu-Ampofo pray for charges against him to be strike out

A team of lawyers defending Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Chairman of the NDC, the main opposition Party, has filed an application praying the Accra High Court to strike out the alleged assault against him.

The team, led by Mr Tony Lithur on Monday, told the Court Presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu prayed the Court to make a determination on the application before the trial proceeds.

Dr Abdul Basit, Counsel for Mr Kwaku Boahen, Deputy Communications Director of the Party, also prayed the Court to order the Attorney General/Prosecution to make available the case’s diary of action.

Mrs Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) opposed the applications by the two sides, saying that prosecution had completed its investigation on where Mr Boahen was on the day the incident took place and the investigative report had been filed at the Court’s Registry.

Justice Asiedu adjourned the case to June 7.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause

harm and assault on a public officer, whilst Mr Boahen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause harm and are on GH₵100,000.00 bail each with one surety each.

The facts as presented by Prosecution, was that in January this year, a by-election was conducted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as a result of the demise of its Member of Parliament.

Prosecution said there were disturbances in course of the elections and on February 3, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo met the Party’s Communication Directors at its Headquarters located at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said an audio recording which came out of the meeting and was circulated by a cross-section of the media contained a set-up of a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council among others.

Prosecution said the tape was intercepted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service.

The Prosecution said in the audio Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was heard inciting the communicators of the Party to molest both the EC and Peace Council Chairpersons and scheming on how to brutalize their opponents and creating a general sense of insecurity in the country.

The AG said that the orchestrated electoral violence plot was going to be blamed on the New Patriotic Party which is the ruling Party.

The Prosecution said, Mr Boahen also confirmed being at the meeting as well as confessed that the content of the tape was true on a popular radio station.

Source: GNA