Driver’s mate in custody possessing firearms

A 26-year-old driver’s mate Yakubu Ridwan Molley was on Monday remanded into police custody for allegedly possessing firearm and handcuffs without lawful authority.

He has pleaded not guilty to the possession of police accouterments without authority.

He will make his next appearance on May 9.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Aryeetey, that Nana Aryeh Toah is an electrician and a resident of Kokomlmle, a suburb of Accra whilst accused person also resides at Budumburam near Kasoa.

He said about a month ago the accused person, who was introduced to the complainant by his friend approached the complainant that he has a pistol for sale.

He said the complainant expressed interest and after a bargain, they agreed on GH¢1,000.00 as the price.

He said the complainant made a part payment of GH¢500.00 and the accused handed over the gun to him for the remainder of the cost to be paid later.

The Prosecution said the complainant after buying the weapon became suspicious that the accused person might be using it for robbery and thus alerted the police.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said on April 02, at about 1100 hours, Police had intelligence that the accused was about to attack and rob one Ezekiel, who was going to withdraw money from the Ring Road branch of the Fidelity Bank.

The Prosecution said armed with the information, Police from the Nima Divisional Headquarters laid ambush, and when the accused saw Ezekiel came out of the bank to board a taxi, he rushed on him but police foiled his plan and arrested him.

He said a search on him revealed the handcuffs and together with the exhibit, he was sent to the Police station for investigations.

The Prosecution said after investigations, he was charged and put before the court.

Source: GNA