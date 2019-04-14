NADMO desilt culverts ahead of rains 

The Hohoe Municipal Office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has started desilting gutters and culverts in flood prone communities ahead of the rains.

The exercise, with support from Zoomlion, is to reduce the damage caused by floods during the rainy season.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency,(GNA) Mr Hilarius Kofi Gockel, the Municipal Director of NADMO, said the exercise was part of a regional programme to protect life and property before, during and after the rains.

He said silts are the main cause of floods in the Municipality apart from some engineering problems with the culverts and pipelines, which prevented free flow of water through the drains.

Mr Gockel bemoaned the dumping of refuse in gutters and warned that anyone caught would face the law.

Residents who took part in the exercise commended NADMO for the foresight and asked that it regularised such activities.

Source: GNA