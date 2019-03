Official report from the Jema Government Hospital has confirmed that 67 people perished in the gory accident which occurred on the Techiman-Kintampo highway in the early hours of Friday.

Two people of the survivors who sustained degrees of injury died on arrival at the hospital whilst 35 of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition, when one of the buses involved in the accident caught fire due to the impact of the crash.

Dr. Prince Kwabena Tabiri, the Medical Officer in charge of the Hospital told the media on Friday at Jema in the Kintampo South District of the newly-created Bono East Region that the charred bodies have since been deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary, and about 30 of the injured were also on admission, saying, that many of the injured are in critical condition.

At the Techiman Holy Family Hospital Meanwhile, Mr. Christopher Akanbobnaab, the Administrator told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that six persons out of 30 injured and on admission at the Hospital were in critical condition.

He said no death had yet been recorded among the injured on admission but two of those in critical condition were at the theatre.

The accident occurred around 0100 hours when two buses, a Grandbird with registration number GT 5694-18 traveling from Garu to Kumasi and a VIP bus with registration number GT 3916-17, which was travelling from Accra to Bolgatanga collided head-on.

GNA investigations revealed that the accident happened at “Watchman”, a farming settlement along the highway between Tuobodom in the Techiman North District and Jema.

Source: GNA