Unemployed man jailed 10 years for possessing Indian hemp

An unemployed, who failed to control his anger and assaulted his neighbour, has ended up going to jail for 10 year after police found parcels of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in his room.

Adzida Alornyo Bekpo, 30, pleaded not guilty before the Aflao Circuit Court, where he was arranged.

The facts to the court, presided over Mr Ali Baba Abature were that in December 2016, Bekpo, in a misunderstanding assaulted his male neighbour in Agbozume, where they both lived.

The prosecution said in course of investigations for assault, police chanced upon four large parcels of leaves suspected to be Indian hemp concealed under his bed.

The prosecution said examinations by the Police Forensic Laboratory in Accra finally confirmed the substance was Indian hemp.

Source: GNA