Pakistani group condemns assault on Ghanaian reporter by politician

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) in a letter to Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana has expressed concern over the attack on Jerry Azanduna, a senior reporter with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bawku, in the Upper East region of Ghana.

PPF Secretary General Owais Aslam Ali in his letter, condemned this attack on Azaduna and called for immediate and thorough investigation into this matter and to hold those responsible.

According to Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA), Azaduna was invited for covering a press conference addressed by politician Hassan Ayariga on August 27.

A group of five men were asked to take the journalist to the conference venue in their car. Instead of taking the journalist to the politician’s house he was beaten up on the orders of Mr. Ayariga for covering a story about him, reported GNA.

The journalist was severely beaten and he suffered bruises all over his body, including injuries to both eyes. After being issued with a police medical form he was taken to Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

