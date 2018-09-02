Chancellor Merkel visits Impact Hub

The German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel has paid a working visit to Impact Hub Accra, an innovation hub, focused on supporting early stage entrepreneurs.

The visit was to afford the Chancellor, who was in Accra for a day’s visit an opportunity to find out about Impact Hub Accra’s role in equipping the youth to go into entrepreneurship locally.

The Chancellor was received by Mr Will Senyo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Impact Hub Accra.

Impact Hub Accra provides a supportive working environment where an entrepreneur is given the needed assistance by fellow creators and community members from ideation, creating a minimum viable product and to delivering the final product.

Impact Hub Accra is part of the Impact Hub Global Network that enables small businesses and freelancers to work and network on a shared office space.

It joined the Impact Hub family through the Africa Seed Programme, funded by the Siemens Stiftung, BMW Foundation and Argidius Foundation.

As part of her visit, The Chancellor toured one of Impact Hub Accra’s projects, a makerspace funded by German partner Siemens Stiftung.

She also had a closed door meeting with the CEO of Impact Hub Accra and eight selected young entrepreneurs, during which they discussed a broad range of issues.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the end of the visit, the elated Mr Senyo said they were very glad to have hosted three European leaders over the past 10 months.

He added that “It is an indication that there is a glimmer of hope that external actors have recognised.”

He said they were hoping to find local support over the next few years for the Hub.

He said institutions like Impact Hub Accra, sought to provide support for young people to go into entrepreneurship, instead of migrating to foreign lands in search of greener pastures.

Source: GNA