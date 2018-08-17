FIFA, GoG agree to discontinue liquidation process against GFA

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Government of Ghana, has agreed to discontinue the process of winding up the Ghana Football Association (GFA), through a liquidation process.

However, this would be dependent on the fulfillment of certain conditions agreed by the two bodies after the meeting

This was agreed on Thursday, August 16, in a crucial meeting between FIFA and GOG.

The two bodies, after the meeting agreed to work closely to eradicate corruption and malfeasance and other associated criminal conduct from the administration of football in Ghana.

They also agreed to establish a joint task force to create proper disciplinary, governance and auditing mechanisms as well as ensure that persons who are found culpable are punished in accordance with Ghanaian domestic laws and FIFA statutes.

This was contained in a statement signed by Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA.

In addition both parties, have agreed establish a normalization committee to replace the Executive Committee of the GFA and that persons with integrity and competence are made to constitute the membership of the normalization committee.

It said, the Presidents of Ghana and FIFA have committed to work together to offer leadership in reforming football administration in Ghana and in Africa.

The Government of Ghana (GoG) was led by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah (MP), and comprising the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP), the Deputy-Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, and the head of the FIFA/CAF liaison team, Dr. Kofi Amoah.

FIFA on the other hand was Gianni Infantino President, with the Secretary General, Madam Fatma Samoura and other representatives of the FIFA administration.

Source: GNA