Berekum Chelsea management memebr bemoans loss of sponsor amid football turbulence

Nana Oduro Sarfo, management member of premier league side, Berekum Chelsea, has said, his outfit’s contract with Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters, was terminated due to the recent uncertainty in Ghana football.

He said, the uncertainty in Ghana football, caused by the controversial “Anas Expose” made the environment unfriendly for investments.

The aftermath of the ‘Number 12’ documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, revealed various corrupt and bribery practices involving some referees and football officials which led to government intervention and subsequent break in competitive football.

Nana Sarfo, said he was not happy with the way things were in the football circles, taking into consideration the massive investments made into the game.

“I am not happy about the ongoing happenings because we have invested heavily in football,” he told the GNA Sports in interview.

He added that, they were poised to meet government to resolve pertinent issues confronting the game as FIFA suspension looms.

“I wish we had gone past this hurdle, but we are still walking around it but hopefully we get to the end and resolve things,” he added.

Source: GNA