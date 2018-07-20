Twitter Appoints Former Nigerian Finance Minister to Board of Directors

Following the decision of one of its Board members to resign from the Board of Directors for personal reasons, Twitter Inc. yesterday announced the appointment of former Finance Minister of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Robert Zoellick as new independent directors on board with immediate effect.

Executive Chairman of Twitter Inc., Omid Kordestani said the new appointees are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise. He further stated that the company is confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as the company continues to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses the service rendered by Twitter Inc.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on her part, said, Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and that she is thrilled to be a part of the team.

“As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today’s most important issues. I look forward to partnering with Twitter’s talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good,” she added.

About Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has served as a Senior Advisor to Lazard, Ltd., a global financial advisory and asset management firm, since September 2015. Prior to joining Lazard, she served as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria from July 2003 until June 2006 and as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy of Nigeria from August 2011 until May 2015.

From 1982 until 2003 and then from December 2007 until August 2011, she held several positions at the World Bank, most recently as Managing Director from December 2007 until August 2011. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered plc, a multinational banking and financial services company, since November 2017.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has served as the Board Chair of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) since January 2016. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala holds a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an A.B. from Harvard University.

By Bismark Elorm Addo