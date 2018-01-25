Security Man gets 10 years for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday handed a ten year jail term to one Andrews Nii Noi Nortey, a Security Man, for robbing one Rebecca Mensah of her hand bag containing GH¢2,200.00 and an Alcatel mobile phone, worth GH¢300.00.

Andrews pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was found guilty by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh after trial.

He was to serve ten years in prison in hard labour, to serve as a deterrent to others. The court took into consideration his plea for mitigation, as well as the eight months he had already spent in custody.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu was, the complainant Rebecca Mensah is a trader staying at Mamprobi whilst the convict Nii Nortey is a private security man at Ofankor.

He said on April 29 at about 0100 hours, the complainant was walking through Mamprobi Police Barracks to Padis Pub also in, Mamprobi, when the convict closed up on her, pulled a knife and threatened to stab.

Chief Inspector Adu said Andrews then forcibly collected her handbag containing the above items and took to his heels.

The Prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and people around including Policemen chased up the accused and arrested him.

According to the prosecution at the Charge Office when the convict was searched an amount of GH¢530.00 was found on him which he said he took from the complainants handbag.

The Prosecution said the accused person said some of the money fell whilst fleeing the scene, and that he threw the complainants bag and the knife away.

He said Andrews admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Source: GNA