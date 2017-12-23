Gender Ministry adjudge 2017 most Inspirational Public Sector Institution

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has been adjudged the most inspirational Public Sector Institution in Ghana for the year 2017 by the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education.



The award followed the release of 2017 IMANI’s Annual Public Sector Performance Report which placed the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection at the first position.



The Inspirational Public Sector Leadership Awards (IPSLA) is an initiative of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education instituted in 2010.



The Gender Ministry was adjudged alongside three other Ministries; the Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.



IMANI listed 45 Ministries, Departments and Agencies as those that had matched up to the five main pillars: Engagement, Transparency, Social Inclusion, Innovation and Management and Effectiveness between the period of October 2016 and October 2017.



Ms Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Gender Minister in receiving the award, said the Ministry under her watch would continue to work diligently to ensure the successful execution of its mandate to the benefit of the marginalized in the society.



She said that the recognition by IMANI, which was one of the most respected policy think tanks in Africa, meant that her Ministry was doing something very right, and would still do more for the good people of Ghana.



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has been effective in implementing most of its Social Protection Children and Women centred policies.

It has recently launched the Operation Get off the Streets for Better Life, the Helpline of Hope Call Centre to receive complaints from victims of abuses, the HeForShe in Ghana to promote gender equality and also engaging stakeholders on ending Female Genital Mutilation, Child Marriage, Human trafficking and Domestic Violence among others.

Source: GNA