Chamber of Mines donates $100, 000 to Ministry to promote research

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has presented an amount of $100,000 to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation towards empowering the next generation of researchers, problem solvers and leaders.



The support is also towards an initiative on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) training programme.



Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the President of the Chamber, presenting the cheque affirmed the commitment to the STEM training programme due to its potential of making Ghana a reference point for scientific and technological advancement on the continent.



The donation was as a result of a request made by the Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation during a courtesy call on him by management of the Chamber.



He said the Chamber was aware that the contribution of mining to Ghana’s economic progress transcended the direct fiscal contributions, adding that “it has always been our fervent belief that effective integration of the non-mineral sector must begin with proper training of our young ones to take advantage of the opportunities in the value chain of the training industry”.



He said the approach to equip young minds with the necessary STEM skills to make them competitive in the global space would in the long run inure to the benefit of the State.



“Globally, this is the way progressive nations are adopting to achieve accelerated economic transformation riding on the back of the minerals and mining industry,” he added.



Mr Addo-Kufuor said the Chamber have at various times taken voluntarily initiatives to promote in-country expenditure on mining inputs such as fabrication of critical components of plant, machinery and equipment and engineering services.



He said currently, the Chamber was collaborating with the Faculty of the University of Mines and Technology to develop key inputs in commercial quantities for the industry.



The President said the realisation of the country’s local content goals could be possible if only the right investors were paired with local professionals with the right skills and expertise to produce the inputs.



Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, commended the Executive Management for the gesture and for their efforts to contribute to the training of young scientists.



He said as a Ministry, they believe that with technology, the country could achieve much in term of development.

He said the Ministry has set up an incubator at the premises of the CSIR to train some more people in Science and Technology.

Source: GNA